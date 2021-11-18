Steph Curry Hilariously Hugs Tacko Fall After Warriors Beat Cavs

Steph hilariously hugs Tacko Fall after Warriors beat Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Warriors star Steph Curry is a giant in the basketball world.

Cleveland Cavaliers backup center Tacko Fall is a giant in real life.

The two players came together after the Warriors' 104-89 comeback win over the Cavs on Thursday night, and the sight was amusing.

Moments after the Warriors won at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Curry, who is 6-foot-2, and Fall, who is listed at 7-foot-6, embraced and hugged, sort of.

The way Steph hugs Tacko 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2OcbsovUyp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 19, 2021

Curry's head only came up to Fall's biceps, and the Cavs' big man had a giant grin on his face as this was happening.

The reigning NBA scoring champ put on another show in the win over the Cavs, leading the way with 40 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter, to fuel a massive comeback by the Warriors. Curry finished 15-of-27 from the field and 9-of-16 from 3-point range, marking the 38th time in his career he has made at least nine 3-pointers in a game.

Fall played just 1:24 in the loss, including the final 0.9 seconds of the third quarter, when he was fouled on an inbounds play. He missed both free throws. But he did get one hug from the 2021-22 NBA MVP frontrunner, so that has to count for something.