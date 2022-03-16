Steph Curry Injures Ankle in Warriors-Celtics Game, Limps Off Court

Steph injures ankle vs. Celtics, limps to locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and Moses Moody were both questionable to return to Wednesday’s game against the Celtics after suffering injuries in the first half.

Curry came up limping after Marcus Smart rolled up on his leg while they were both going for a loose ball, and he jogged into the locker room. His injury was classified by the Warriors as "left foot soreness."

Steph came up limping after fighting for a loose ball pic.twitter.com/hOjIvE2f8k — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Steph was seen jogging into the Warriors' locker room to get an apparent ankle injury checked out pic.twitter.com/nwGBGJwQPL — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Moody sustained with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter. He was jostling with Celtics’ forward Grant Williams for a rebound when he grabbed his right shoulder. He walked uncomfortably to the bench before going straight to the locker room.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Moses Moody appears to have injured his right shoulder on this play pic.twitter.com/jXqCnFkEbP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 17, 2022

Moody, who has been getting more playing time recently, is averaging 4.5 points a game in 44 games, including nine starts.

