Steph Curry Injures Ankle in Warriors-Celtics Game, Limps Off Court

By Eric He

Steph injures ankle vs. Celtics, limps to locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry and Moses Moody were both questionable to return to Wednesday’s game against the Celtics after suffering injuries in the first half.

Curry came up limping after Marcus Smart rolled up on his leg while they were both going for a loose ball, and he jogged into the locker room. His injury was classified by the Warriors as "left foot soreness."

Moody sustained with a right shoulder injury in the second quarter. He was jostling with Celtics’ forward Grant Williams for a rebound when he grabbed his right shoulder. He walked uncomfortably to the bench before going straight to the locker room.

Moody, who has been getting more playing time recently, is averaging 4.5 points a game in 44 games, including nine starts.
 

