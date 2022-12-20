NBA

Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Not Close to Picking Up Basketball

There's still no exact timeline for Curry's return to the hardwood

By Angelina Martin

Steph says he's nowhere close to picking up basketball originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry is dealing with an injury that's entirely new to him, and the Warriors star is playing it safe in terms of his recovery.

The 34-year-old suffered a left shoulder subluxation last week against the Indiana Pacers, and on Tuesday, Curry provided an update for fans during TNT's broadcast of Golden State's 132-94 loss to the New York Knicks.

"This is an interesting one just because I haven't had an injury like this to the shoulder. So it's kind of a wait-and-see approach," Curry said from the Madison Square Garden sideline. "I'm still in the early healing process, so I'm nowhere near, even like, picking up a basketball yet."

"It'll be a few weeks. I think into the New Year and I'll start to key in on a timeline from there."

The Warriors are in the midst of a 1-4 road trip and have dropped two of their last three contests without Curry.

He's expected to miss at least a few weeks with his injury, though there isn't an exact timeline for his return. And as Golden State attempts to defend its NBA title, it's safe to say the team needs its superstar back sooner rather than later. 

But the Warriors know they just need to get into the playoffs, seeding and regular-season schedule aside, then their championship experience can take the reins from there.

Still, they'll need a fully healthy Curry if they want a chance at making an NBA Finals run -- and taking his recovery in a slow, measured manner certainly is what's best for the team.

