Warriors

Steph Curry Irked Tripping Over Court-Side Vendor During Game 3 Vs. Mavericks

By Eric He

Steph irked tripping over court-side vendor during Game 3 vs. Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Fans sitting courtside at NBA games can present problems sometimes because they are so close to the court.

During Game 3 of the Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center on Sunday between the Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, it was a vendor who was put in an unfortunate position.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After Steph Curry contested a 3-point attempt by Reggie Bullock on the left wing right before halftime, he tripped over a vendor who appeared to be serving a fan.

Curry took a tumble but appeared to be OK – though he looked back and was understandably not pleased.

Sports

Giants 5 hours ago

Giants Observations: Padres Deliver Sweep in Ugly Rout at Oracle Park

Warriors 12 hours ago

Warriors Need Inspirational Draymond Green Effort in Game 3 Vs. Mavericks

It wasn’t the first incident involving the sidelines in this series, as the Mavericks were fined $100,000 Sunday for a third infraction of the league’s “bench decorum rules.”

The trip of Curry appeared to be an unfortunate accident, but the situation could’ve been a lot worse for all parties involved.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBAGolden State WarriorsSteph Currynba playoffs
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us