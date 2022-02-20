Steph Curry Makes NBA History for Most 3-Pointers in All-Star Game

Steph makes NBA history for most threes in All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry gave Cavaliers fans flashbacks during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Warriors star made NBA All-Star history on the final day of the three-day event for most 3-pointers made in an All-Star game.

Steph’s 12 triples, and counting, helped him dethrone Paul George, who held the

previous record with his nine threes in the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.

The sharpshooter wasted no time, scoring the first triple of the game within 47 seconds of the contest.

Steph really started to heat up In the second quarter, nailing a trio of 3-pointers in less than a minute.

He also set the All-Star Game record with eight threes in a half, breaking the previously shared record held by Russell Westbrook and Kawhi Leonard.

Steph is donating $3,000 for every triple he makes to the Cleveland Metro School District.

