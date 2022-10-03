Steph Curry

Steph Curry Has Humorous ‘ManningCast' Appearance During 49ers-Rams Game

By Jarrod Castillo

When he's not draining no-look triples or getting triple-teamed in preseason games, Warriors star Steph Curry is having a blast with his fellow competitors.

In the third and fourth quarters of the 49ers' "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium, Curry took time out of his night to join Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN2's "ManningCast."

Peyton Manning wasted no time introducing the four-time NBA champion in hilarious fashion. 

Known for their seemingly unfiltered approach with their guests, the Mannings immediately grilled Curry and his football history, including the uniform he wore as a child. 

Along with being asked whether he was the reason why 49ers' receiver Deebo Samuel returned to San Francisco and when Samuel should do the "night night" celebration, Curry also commented on some of the passes Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw. 

Earlier in the game, the Mannings also called Jimmy Garoppolo's pass to Samuel "lucky" and hilariously mimicked the veteran quarterback's mannerisms in the huddle

In all, it seemed like Curry had a good time on the "ManningCast."

After Curry exited the broadcast, the 49ers continued their dominating performance over the Rams and held on for a 24-9 victory.

