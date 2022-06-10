Steph Curry Perfectly Answers If Game 4 Is Best NBA Finals Performance

Steph perfectly answers if Game 4 is best Finals performance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry had a historically remarkable NBA Finals performance in the Warriors' Game 4 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday.

He knew the Warriors didn’t want to go down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, and he broke down what it took to avoid just that.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Curry came out with an energy like it was a do-or-die game and scored 19 first-half points. It didn’t come as a surprise to really anyone who’s watched the superstar in the postseason, especially his teammate Draymond Green, who noticed his fixed demeanor over the past couple of days and knew something special was brewing.

“It was kind of how we wanted to start the game,” Curry said. “We rely on Draymond bringing that energy and fire throughout the course of the season year after year. I felt like we just had to let everybody know that we were here tonight. Whether that’s their crowd, their team, our team, whoever wants to see that energy and that fire, we feed off of that.

“I think it helped us get settled into the game because obviously our experience, you can want it so bad you kind of get in your way a little bit and everybody feels a little bit of pressure, and it can go the opposite way. I wanted to try to leverage that in a positive direction for us to start the game.”

“I don’t rate my performances, though. Just win the game.”



Steph talks about the Dubs’ big Game 4 win pic.twitter.com/fU0jDtavYg — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 11, 2022

Curry continued with a response to comments made by his fellow Splash Bro, Klay Thompson, who ranked Curry’s Game 4 at the very top of his Finals performances.

“I don’t rate my performances, though,” Curry said. “Just win the game.”

Typical Curry, who remained humble after dropping a game-high 43 points on an incredible 54 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from deep.

But Curry's more focused on the big prize: Getting his fourth ring in eight years.