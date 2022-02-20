Warriors

Steph Curry Raising Money for Cleveland Schools Through All-Star Game Stats

By Tristi Rodriguez

Steph raising money for Cleveland schools with All-Star stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry plans to make an impact in his eighth All-Star Game that goes beyond basketball. 

The Warriors superstar, who grew up less than an hour away from the 2022 All-Star weekend’s home of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, is raising money for the Cleveland Metro School District through his stats Sunday night. 

For every point Steph scores in Sunday’s big game, he will donate $1,000. And for every triple the greatest shooter of all time sinks, he will donate $3,000. 

If the sharpshooter really gets into a groove, Steph will donate $10,000 if he wins the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award. 

Curry has never won the award, but unless you’ve never watched him play, we know it’s far from impossible. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Sports

Warriors 20 hours ago

Watch Steph Curry's Nonchalant Reaction to Getting Booed With Ayesha

Warriors 22 hours ago

Juan Toscano-Anderson Skies Over Andrew Wiggins in NBA Dunk Contest

And playing in his first All-Star Game in his home state of Ohio could be extra motivation for him to put on the Steph Curry show. 

The Curry Brand will also provide Positive Coaching Alliance training to every basketball coach in the Cleveland Metro School District. 

RELATED: Luka Doncic describes Steph with perfect one-word reply

Steph is apart of the starting lineup of Team Lebron, along with the Lakers star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar Derozan and Nikola Jokic. 

The third and final day of All-Star weekend will be one for the books. 

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

WarriorsNBAGolden State WarriorsSteph CurryNBA All-Star Game
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us