Steph Curry Raising Money for Cleveland Schools Through All-Star Game Stats

Steph Curry plans to make an impact in his eighth All-Star Game that goes beyond basketball.

The Warriors superstar, who grew up less than an hour away from the 2022 All-Star weekend’s home of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, is raising money for the Cleveland Metro School District through his stats Sunday night.

For every point Steph scores in Sunday’s big game, he will donate $1,000. And for every triple the greatest shooter of all time sinks, he will donate $3,000.

If the sharpshooter really gets into a groove, Steph will donate $10,000 if he wins the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

Curry has never won the award, but unless you’ve never watched him play, we know it’s far from impossible.

And playing in his first All-Star Game in his home state of Ohio could be extra motivation for him to put on the Steph Curry show.

The Curry Brand will also provide Positive Coaching Alliance training to every basketball coach in the Cleveland Metro School District.

Steph is apart of the starting lineup of Team Lebron, along with the Lakers star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, DeMar Derozan and Nikola Jokic.

The third and final day of All-Star weekend will be one for the books.

