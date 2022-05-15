Steph Curry

Steph Curry to Graduate From Davidson College During NBA Playoff Run

On Sunday, Steph Curry added a big life accomplishment to his resume by officially becoming a college graduate.

By Tom Dierberger

Getty Images

​The accolades go on and on for Warriors superstar Steph Curry. He's the NBA’s greatest 3-point shooter of all time and is also a three-time champion, two-time league MVP and eight-time All-Star.

On Sunday, the 34-year-old guard added a big life accomplishment to his resume by officially becoming a college graduate.

Although Curry didn't attend Davidson's commencement ceremony, his mother, Sonya, was in attendance and captured the moment his name was called.

Curry played three seasons for Davidson College from 2006-09 and put himself and the Wildcats on the map while leading the team to the Elite Eight in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

As a junior in 2009, Curry halted his college coursework to prepare for the NBA draft and was a semester short of a degree. This spring, Curry reenrolled and completed his final coursework. He'll receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology.

Davidson insisted it wouldn't retire Curry's No. 30 Wildcats jersey until he earned his degree from the school. Now that the final box is checked, Warriors fans can expect No. 30 to be raised in John M. Belk Arena rafters sooner rather than later.

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryGolden State Warriors
