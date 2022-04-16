Steph Curry to Play in NBA Playoffs Game 1 for Warriors Vs. Nuggets

It's official: Steph to play in Game 1 against Nuggets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s official: Steph Curry is back.

The star point guard was previously listed as probable for the Warriors’ matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, but Steve Kerr told reporters prior to the start of Game 1 of the Western Conference playoffs that Curry will in fact see the court.

In what capacity, however, remains to be seen.

âSteph will play, I can tell you that.â - Steve Kerr



Wonât reveal who the starters are for Game 1 or what Steph Curryâs minutes restriction is — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 16, 2022

Kerr said Friday that if Curry was cleared to play in Saturday’s game, he would be inserted into the starting lineup but on a minutes restriction. Curry is returning to court competition for the first time in a month since suffering a sprained left foot and bone bruise.

The man of the hour pic.twitter.com/IJj961aF2V — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 16, 2022

While the starting lineup has yet to be announced, Nuggets coach Michael Malone is expecting to see a lot of Steph.

Michael Malone expects the Warriorsâ three-guard lineup of Steph-Klay-Poole to play with Wiggins and Draymond the âlionâs share of the time.â — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) April 16, 2022

The news that Curry will be back in play on Saturday is music to Golden State’s ears, and after several successful practices this week, it’s safe to say the two-time NBA MVP is ready.

