Steph Curry Wins Western Conference Finals MVP as Warriors Close Out Mavericks

Steph captures West finals MVP after Warriors close out Mavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry has yet to win an NBA Finals MVP, but he earned the honors of being named the inaugural Magic Johnson Western Conference final MVP on Thursday night.

The Warriors eliminated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 at Chase Center, punching their ticket to the NBA Finals where they await the winner of the Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics.

Curry and the Warriors will play in their sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons.

Curry had 15 points in the Warriors' close-out win over the Mavericks and finished the series averaging 23.8 points per game. He earned all nine votes from media members who had a vote for the award.

As for that elusive NBA Finals MVP trophy, Curry will get a fourth chance to add it to his collection of accolades. Andre Iguodala won the award in 2015, while Kevin Durant took home the hardware in 2017 and 2018.

With Durant not longer on the team and Iguodala sidelined by a neck injury, if the Warriors take down either the Heat or Celtics in the NBA Finals, it's very likely that Curry will be the one receiving the trophy from Hall of Famer Bill Russell during the postgame celebration.

A Finals MVP would be a fitting conclusion to a season that has seen Curry win NBA All-Star Game MVP and now Western Conference finals MVP.