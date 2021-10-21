Steph Curry's Incredible 25-Point Quarter Amazes LeBron James, Damian Lillard

Steph's incredible 25-point quarter amazes LeBron, Dame originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry described his performance in the Warriors' opening-night win over the Los Angeles Lakers as "trash."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It's safe to say that Curry's level of play against the LA Clippers at Chase Center on Thursday night was anything but "trash" as the reigning NBA scoring champ dropped a remarkable 25 points in the first quarter, pacing the Warriors to a 44-27 lead after 12 minutes.

Curry finished the quarter a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, 5-of-5 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line, bringing the crowd at Chase to its feet numerous times.

JP and Steph dropped threes from almost the exact same spot 💦💦pic.twitter.com/8d5jcWBjs9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2021

Steph can’t miss right now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tRUU323OES — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2021

25 points.

9-9 shooting.

5-5 from deep.

1 quarter in on TNT.



STEPHEN. CURRY. pic.twitter.com/vkXInDQCwX — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2021

Steph was hyping up the crowd after dropping 25 points in the first 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fGJvoneqz4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 22, 2021

Curry scored a team-high 21 in the Warriors' win over the Lakers on Tuesday, and he already topped that through 12 minutes against the Clippers. In the process, Curry tied his career high for points in the first quarter of a game.

Stephen Curry ties his career high for a first quarter with 25 points (high in any quarter is 28), his 35th career 20-point quarter (11th in the first frame). Curry hit a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, 5-of-5 from three and 2-of-2 from the free throw line. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 22, 2021

Curry's performance was so awe-inspiring that several of his NBA peers, including LeBron James and Damian Lillard, tweeted about it.

Steph goin for 75 tonight — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 22, 2021

damn steph 🥴🥴 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 22, 2021

Steph going crazy — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) October 22, 2021

What are we witnessing y’all ? Steph cmon😮‍💨 — RJ (@RjHampton14) October 22, 2021

Curry has nothing left to prove to the doubters, but he sure loves putting on a show whenever he can.

Curry's career-high 62 points against the Portland Trail Blazers last season might be in jeopardy.