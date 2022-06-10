Steph Curry's NBA Finals Performance for Ages Leaves Warriors Teammates in Awe

Steph's performance for the ages leaves Dubs teammates in awe originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

BOSTON – While fans at TD Garden were screaming vulgarities at the Warriors, Stephen Curry spent 41 minutes cutting through the noise, pulling his team back into these NBA Finals and playing himself into the lead in the race for Finals MVP.

With his teammates scrambling for buckets, Curry was efficiently pouring points atop the heads of the Celtics, 43 in all, until the cold truth on the scoreboard sent streams of disgruntled fans fleeing for the exits.

Golden State’s Steph-produced 107-97 victory in Game 4 Friday night ties the best-of-seven series at two games apiece and sends the Warriors back to the Bay Area with the homecourt advantage going into Game 5 Monday night.

So masterful was Curry – he also contributed 10 rebounds and five assists – that concerns over discomfort in his left foot were forgotten.

“Just stunning,” coach Steve Kerr said.

“We wouldn't have won without him,” guard Jordan Poole said.

“Incredible,” Draymond Green said. “Put us on his back. Willed us to win. Much-needed win. Game we had to have. Came out and showed why he's one of the best players to ever play this game and why this organization has been able to ride him to so much success. It's absolutely incredible.”

Curry was the absolute difference in the first game during these Finals in which there was a full evening of riveting basketball, with 10 ties, 11 lead changes and a crowd on its feet for all but the final minute of the fourth quarter.

And for much of the night, the Celtics were having their way. Led after one quarter, led at the half, trailed by one after three but went up five early in the fourth. The Warriors were, once more, slower to the ball and quicker to argue. They were, once more, unable to effectively defend the 3-point line. They were, once more, unable to provide adequate support for Steph.

And it was under those conditions that the Warriors called upon their advantage in experience and found a way. Well, that and Steph.

Curry scored 24 points in the second half, 15 of those coming on 5-of-6 shooting beyond the arc. The guy whose foot was the source of so much conversation, but it to the chins of the Celtics and all of Boston.

“The physicality out there is pretty dramatic,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Boston's got, obviously, best defense in the league. Huge and powerful at every position, and for Steph to take that -- that kind of pressure all game long and still be able to defend at the other end when they are coming at him shows you, I think this is the strongest physically he's ever been in his career, and it's allowing him to do what he's doing.”

Curry stat line – 42 points, 14-of-26 shooting from the field, including 7-of-14 from distance, 8-of-9 from the line, along with the 10 rebounds and five assists and a plus-11 – along with the ramifications of the game made this performance perhaps the best of his postseason career.

Though Steph wasn’t comfortable rating it, longtime teammate Klay Thompson was willing to offer a judgment.

“Probably No. 1,” he said. “I mean, this was nearly a must-win game. And to go out there and shoot as efficiently as he did and grab 10 rebounds and they were attacking him on defense; I mean, his conditioning is second-to-none in this league.

“Steph played incredible.”

Leading a 17-3 run over the final five minutes to close out the victory, Curry left the Celtics and their brigade of rugged defenders mumbling to themselves.

“We were there,” Marcus Smart said. “He's a great player; he made shots. He made a lot of the shots where we were contesting from behind. We had somebody there and he was just making them. That's what he does.”

That’s what Steph did when it needed to be done. He cleared all the dirt being prematurely shoveled upon them and restored them to a favorable position with a performance for the ages.

Curry should sleep well Friday night, and so should the citizens of Dub Nation.