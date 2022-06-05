Steph Curry's Perfect Reaction to Jordan Poole's Half-Court Buzzer Beater

Steph's perfect reaction to JP's ridiculous half-court buzzer beater originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry’s face represented all of Dub Nation's reaction to Jordan Poole’s unbelievable halfcourt buzzer-beater shot during Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

With time winding down in the third quarter, Poole dribbled the ball across the court and pulled up from 39 feet, sinking the shot before time expired. It was the longest 3-pointer made in the past 25 NBA Finals.

Warriors fans at Chase Center, Thrive City and at home went crazy, but it was Curry’s reaction that really completed the moment.

Curry gazed at Poole like a proud soccer dad does when his child scores their first goal. And Dub Nation can relate as they’ve watched the 22-year-old guard grow, and continue to grow, into a rising NBA star.

The admirable stare was topped off with a tight hug.

And the impressiveness doesn't end there.

Poole had just three points as time wound down in the third quarter. And in less than 30 seconds, he had nine points.

The possession before the buzzer-beater, Poole knocked down a 29-foot triple.

After a quiet Game 1, the Poole Party was activated in Game 2 and will need to continue if the Warriors want to win their fourth title in eight years.