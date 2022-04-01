Steph Curry's UNDERRATED Tour Featuring High School Players Comes to the Bay Area

Steph Curry's Stay UNDERRATED tour makes a stop in the Bay Area to shine a light on some of the best young basketball players.

The Warriors superstar created the tournament in 2019 with the goal of showcasing high school players who may be getting overlooked.

The UNDERRATED tour is a three-day, invite-only event that takes place at Oakland's Solidertown indoor basketball court this weekend.

According to organizers, student athletes will compete in tournament-style games and receive specialized training, tailored experiences and best-in-classes resources including drills, off-court education and expert panels.

Curry discusses this year's tournament in the video above.