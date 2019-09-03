Steph, Ayesha Curry Team With PGA REACH to Host First Golf Tournament

The game of golf plays a huge impact on Steph Curry's life. So much so, he wants to use the sport to pay it forward.

He and his wife, Ayesha, recently announced the first "Stephen Curry Charity Classic," presented by Workday. This will benefit the Curry's "Eat. Learn. Play." Foundation and PGA REACH.

On Monday, Sept. 16, Curry will be joined by 50 teams of friends to participate in a team-based golf competition at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco with the goal to raise $1.3 million to benefit, and equally split toward both foundations.

The couple launched "Eat. Learn. Play." earlier this year "with an aim to create equal opportunities and bright futures for every child," Steph detailed on the CrowdRise campaign page.

"We launched 'Eat. Learn. Play.' earlier this year with an aim to become one of the country's most innovative and impactful charities through our commitment to create equal opportunities and bright futures for every child," the Currys said together in a press release. "We believe talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Eat. Learn. Play. is committed to unlocking the amazing potential of every child by fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring universal access to quality education, and enabling healthy, active lifestyles."

Steph became involved with PGA REACH last year when they asked him to become an official ambassador for the foundation's young pillar program, PGA Jr. League. The PGA Jr. League brings boys and girls together for team golf experiences with expert coaching from PGA and LPGA Professionals.

The Steph Curry Charity Classic will begin with a skills challenge, followed by an 18-hole scramble. Teams with the highest point totals in each division will play with Curry and other special guests in a one-hole shootout to determine the overall winner.