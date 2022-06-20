Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he got a text from former President Barack Obama on the team’s NBA championship win — unlike his star point guard, Steph Curry, who apparently got a phone call.

The legendary Warriors coach shared the congratulatory message from the former president during an interview before the parade in San Francisco Monday afternoon.

"Well, I got a text from President Obama, which was pretty cool. That was pretty special," Kerr said.

Obama wasn't the only one reaching out to the Warriors coach -- Kerr said he also heard from old friends and coaches, including longtime NBA coach Gregg Popovich.

The Warriors' celebration kicked off Monday around 11 a.m. on Market Street in San Francisco.

The Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight years on Thursday, defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the finals.

NBA champions Golden State Warriors are introduced at a rally ahead of the NBA Finals victory parade in San Francisco.