Steve Kerr talks future with Warriors, Golden State Valkyries

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics is fast approaching.

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr will be leading Team USA Men’s Basketball team in Paris this July.

But after the Olympics, how long will Kerr be leading the Golden State Warriors?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai spoke with Kerr about his future with the Warriors and WNBA’s new Bay Area team, the Golden State Valkyries.

You can watch the interview in the video player above.