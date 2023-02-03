Watch: 49ers Legend Steve Young's Advice to Tom Brady During Retirement

NBC Bay Area Reporter Anthony Flores caught up with Steve Young at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and asked the 49ers legend what advice he had for Tom Brady, who announced his retirement on Wednesday.

"The decision has got to be very hard," Young said. "Tomorrow he's going to wake up and (wonder) what's he great at? Not much else. So you got to go figure out where you're going to be great at. I feel for this transition like any player, especially him. I wish him well."

Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time. After playing 22 seasons, he finishes with numerous NFL records and seven Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.