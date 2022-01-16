49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo Throws Ugly Fourth-Quarter INT Vs. Cowboys

Jimmy Garoppolo is going to want this one back.

Just a few plays after Dallas trimmed San Francisco’s fourth-quarter lead to 13 with a field goal, the 49ers quarterback threw one of the uglier interceptions you’ll see this postseason.

On a second-and-10, Garoppolo rolled to his right and floated a pass intended for wideout Trent Sherfield. But the ball sailed well over Sherfield’s head and right into the arms of Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown.

The pick was Jimmy G’s first of the afternoon.

Dallas quickly turned the interception into points as well. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ran it in from five yards out to make it a 23-17 game with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation.