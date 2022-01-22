Joe Burrow Interception Leads to Incredible A.J. Brown Touchdown to Tie Game

The Tennessee Titans have flipped the script in their divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The momentum shifted late in the third quarter when Titans safety Amani Hooker made a sensational interception. Joe Burrow attempted to find Samaje Perine in the flat, but the ball went off his fingers and Hooker dove to snatch the ball before it hit the ground.

The play went to review, but the call on the field stood as an intercpetion.

The Titans used the turnover to their advantage, as QB Ryan Tannehill found wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 33-yard touchdown just two plays later.

The outstanding one-handed grab by Brown brought Tennessee within one and a successful extra point tied the game at 16.