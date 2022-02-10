Considering it is the biggest football game of the year, the Super Bowl is never played in “football weather.” Crazy precipitation, muddy fields, visible breaths from players in the cold – those elements are saved for the end of the regular season and the first three rounds of the playoffs.

Once it comes time to crown a champion, the NFL pins its two contending teams at neutral sites with hopes of an even playing field. Oftentimes the Super Bowl is played in a warm weather city like Miami or Tampa Bay. Other Super Bowls have been held in the controlled environment of a dome.

That will be the case once again for Super Bowl LVI, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers has a roof, though openings in the upper deck allow wind into the stadium. The stadium’s design even led to a lightning delay at the start of a Monday Night Football game between the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders in October.

One issue that should not factor into Super Bowl LVI is temperature. The average high temperature in Los Angeles for February hovers in the mid-60s, while the low dips around 50 degrees.

As the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals get ready for their matchup in the City of Angels, let’s look back at some times where Super Bowl teams had to deal with cooler weather.

What is the coldest Super Bowl in NFL history?

Remember when the NFL hosted the Super Bowl in New York? Turns out that actually isn’t the coldest Super Bowl of all time.

The NFL gambled when it decided to hold Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford, N.J., isn’t exactly known for its balmy winters, but Mother Nature actually came through for the game. It was a mild 49 degrees at kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks’ beatdown of the Denver Broncos. That was followed up by more than a half-foot of snow the next day.

The two coldest Super Bowls in league history actually came in the bayou. Tulane Stadium in New Orleans hosted three editions in a six-year span, and the first two were surprisingly chilly.

Here’s a look at the 10 coldest Super Bowls based on kickoff temperature:

1. Super Bowl VI: New Orleans, Tulane Stadium, 39 degrees

2. Super Bowl IX: New Orleans, Tulane Stadium, 46 degrees

3. Super Bowl XLVIII: East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium, 49 degrees

4. Super Bowl VIII: Houston, Rice Stadium, 50 degrees

5. Super Bowl XIX: Stanford, Stanford Stadium, 53 degrees

6. Super Bowl X: Miami, Orange Bowl, 57 degrees

7. Super Bowl XI: Pasadena, Rose Bowl, 58 degrees

8. Super Bowl XXXIX: Jacksonville, Alltel Stadium, 59 degrees

T-9. Super Bowls IV (New Orleans, Tulane Stadium), XVII (Pasadena, Rose Bowl), XXII (Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego), XXVII (Pasadena, Rose Bowl) and XLIV (Miami Gardens, Sun Life Stadium): 60 degrees

What was the coldest day in Super Bowl history?

It was 2 degrees in Minneapolis when Super Bowl LII kicked off between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. Luckily for spectators and the two teams, it was a comfortable 70 degrees inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

Has it ever snowed during the Super Bowl?

It has never snowed during a Super Bowl.

The closest call came with the snow in New York the day after Super Bowl XLVIII. There was also an ice storm in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl XXXIV, snow in Detroit the day of Super Bowl XL and snow in Dallas just days before Super Bowl XLV. Snow wouldn’t have played a factor as all three games were played indoors.