Super Bowl Sunday is the one day a year when non-football fans can enjoy a game all thanks to a plethora of entertaining commercials.

Commercials that run before, during and after the Super Bowl generate a lot of buzz due to the wide audience ads reach, creating immense exposure for products and services. However, captivating attention at such high volume carries a hefty price tag, costing companies a whopping $6.5 million per 30-second slot in addition to production fees.

Super Bowl commercials are known to be iconic, not only for their high-quality cinematography and special effects but their unpredictability, occasional controversy and humor that may leave you speechless. The demand to get on-air time is so high that NBC sold-out allocated commercial time before the 2021-22 NFL season even started.

Super Bowl LVI will feature the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, airing Sunday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. ET. Grab your chicken wings and your favorite game-day beer as we take a look at where you can watch all your favorite Super Bowl LVI commercials.

Can you watch any of the Super Bowl commercials early?

Ultra fans of the commercials are in luck. While all the commercials will be aired live during the game, some companies will opt to release a trailer or even the entire ad on Youtube or social media in the week leading up to kickoff.

This trend of early releases largely dates back to a 2011 Volkswagen commercial titled “The Force,” featuring a young boy dressed as Darth Vader unsuccessfully conjuring “the force” throughout his house until he encounters the automatic start Volkswagen in the driveway.

The ad was well-received, with Time Magazine labeling it “The Ad that Changed Super Bowl Commercials Forever.”

If you’re looking to binge-watch the available commercials ahead of Sunday’s game, look no further. NBC’s been tracking them for you. Here we have a list of the best 2022 Super Bowl commercials released so far.

What channel are the Super Bowl commercials on?

The Super Bowl LVI commercials will be aired live on NBC.

Gearing up for kickoff, be sure to check out some of the best Super Bowl commercials in history.

Where can I rewatch the Super Bowl commercials?

All the commercials will be readily available on the NFL official website as well. The ads are categorized in a very organized fashion by quarters and are labeled with headlines so you can relive the live experience all over again.

For the number crunchers, download Spot.tv to follow all the metrics and analytics along with additional insight such as advertiser, tagline, mood and agency.

Where can I watch the Super Bowl online with commercials?

Super Bowl LVI will be aired on NBC and Peacock. The game will also be available via the NBC Sports App.

These channels will all have full game coverage including commercials.