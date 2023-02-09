Super Bowl 57 odds: Eagles vs. Chiefs pick against the spread, prediction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Super Bowl LVII matchup between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles is a great one on paper.

It's a game between two great quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. There are exciting players at the skill positions, most notably Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown. Both defenses are loaded with playmakers and can effectively rush the passer. We also should expect plenty of points in this matchup as the Chiefs ranked No. 1 in scoring during the regular season and the Eagles were No. 3.

The Chiefs have won seven straight games overall, and they are 6-2 against the spread (ATS) in their last eight matchups versus NFC teams. They also are 11-2 in their last 13 games versus NFC East opponents. The Eagles are 2-4 ATS in their last six games but have won 16 of 19 games this season.

This should be a really close game. That said, it's hard to bet against Mahomes. He is the best quarterback in the league, and if he has the ball last with a chance to win, he's probably going to come through. The ankle injury Mahomes suffered in the divisional round didn't seem to bother him too much in the AFC Championship Game, and he's had two full weeks to rest it before facing the Eagles.

The Eagles defense has impressed this season, but this unit hasn't played a quarterback anywhere near Mahomes' level. In fact, the Eagles had a pretty soft schedule in 2022 and didn't face many upper-tier quarterbacks.

Here's the full list:

Jared Goff

Kirk Cousins

Carson Wentz

Trevor Lawrence (twice)

Kyler Murray

Cooper Rush

Kenny Pickett

Davis Mills

Taylor Heinicke

Matt Ryan

Aaron Rodgers

Ryan Tannehill

Daniel Jones (twice)

Justin Fields

Dak Prescott

Andy Dalton

Davis Webb

Brock Purdy/Josh Johnson

Mahomes has not played at an elite level in two previous Super Bowl appearances, although he still won Super Bowl LIV MVP when the Chiefs beat the 49ers a few years ago. He's due for a monster game on the sport's grandest stage.

In the end, the Chiefs have the better quarterback in Mahomes, the best offensive weapon in Kelce and the better head coach in Andy Reid.

Here are the latest betting lines (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for Eagles vs. Chiefs, including our ATS pick.

Spread : Eagles -1.5 (-110), Chiefs +110 (-110)

: Eagles -1.5 (-110), Chiefs +110 (-110) Moneyline : Eagles 125, Chiefs +105

: Eagles 125, Chiefs +105 Total: Over 51 points (-110), Under 51 points (-110)

Pick: Chiefs +1.5 (31-27 Chiefs win)