Super Bowl

List: Super Bowl watch parties across the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

Chiefs vs. Eagles
Michael Owens/Getty Images

For those who did not manage to score a ticket to the Super Bowl, there are some other options for watching the big game here in the Bay Area.

Several free Super Bowl watch parties are taking place at bars in San Francisco and other places around the region.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Here's a list of locations with Super Bowl watch parties Sunday:

  • Novela, 662 Mission St., San Francisco, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Woodbury Bar, 685 Third St., San Francisco (near Oracle Park), doors open at 1 p.m.
  • Buzzworks (for Chiefs fans), 365 11th St., San Francisco, doors open at noon.
  • Double D's Sports Grille, 354 N. Santa Cruz Ave,. Los Gatos, event starts at 1 p.m.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us