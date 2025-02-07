List: Super Bowl watch parties across the Bay Area

For those who did not manage to score a ticket to the Super Bowl, there are some other options for watching the big game here in the Bay Area.

Several free Super Bowl watch parties are taking place at bars in San Francisco and other places around the region.

Here's a list of locations with Super Bowl watch parties Sunday:

Novela, 662 Mission St., San Francisco, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Woodbury Bar, 685 Third St., San Francisco (near Oracle Park), doors open at 1 p.m.

Buzzworks (for Chiefs fans), 365 11th St., San Francisco, doors open at noon.

Double D's Sports Grille, 354 N. Santa Cruz Ave,. Los Gatos, event starts at 1 p.m.