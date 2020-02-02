49ers lose 31-20 vs. Chiefs in 2020 Super Bowl, blow late 10-point lead

The Quest for Six looked like it was complete, but Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs proved to be too much for the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Kyle Shanahan's team blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and fell 31-20 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mahomes completed 26 of his 42 pass attempts for 286 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while also scoring one rushing TD. Both of his passing touchdowns came in the fourth quarter.

The vaunted 49ers' defense allowed 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

On the other side, 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of his 31 pass attempts for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

San Francisco rookie receiver Deebo Samuel did it all for the 49ers in their loss. Samuel had five receptions for 39 yards and three carries for 53 rushing yards. He broke a Super Bowl record for rushing yards by a wide receiver.

For coach Shanahan and the rest of the 49ers, the wait continues to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area. The 49ers now are 5-2 in seven trips to the Super Bowl.