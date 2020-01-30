San Francisco and Kansas City Mayors Place Their Super Bowl Bets: Thanh Long Noodles vs. BBQ Ribs

The Super Bowl is a time to hang out with friends and family, cheer on your team and of course -- eat lots of food.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is putting the city’s famous Thanh Long garlic noodles and crab on the table after accepting a Super Bowl challenge from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Lucas is challenging Breed to come to Kansas City to try the city’s tasty Gates BBQ if the Chiefs win, and if the 49ers win, he will come to San Francisco.

“Yes I accept your challenge because I love BBQ and I can’t wait to get a piece of one of those ribs,” Breed said in a video response she posted on Twitter.

Breed is also putting up rum cake from Dianda’s Bakery and beer from Anchor Brewing, all San Francisco businesses. Lucas says if the Chiefs lose, he will also send local beer, some knickknacks, and Charlie Hustle T-shirts, all as representation of Kansas City local businesses.

