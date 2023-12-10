Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift attends Chiefs-Bills game to cheer on Travis Kelce

The Week 14 AFC showdown marks the sixth Chiefs game that Swift has attended this season

By Eric Mullin

Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium.

Time's 2023 Person of the Year came out to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.

Swift was spotted walking past some Bills players in the tunnel at Arrowhead Stadium.

The CBS broadcast showed Swift celebrating from inside a suite after Kelce made a 23-yard catch on third-and-18 in the second quarter. CBS analyst and ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo then accidentally referred to Swift as Kelce's "wife."

The Week 14 AFC showdown marks the sixth Chiefs game that Swift has attended this season. The 12-time Grammy winner most recently attended Kansas City's Week 13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs had previously been undefeated in games where Swift was in the crowd.

In a recent interview with Time, Swift revealed her and Kelce were already a couple when she made her first appearance at a Chiefs game back on Sept. 24.

Swift is currently on break from touring until February. Her Eras Tour is the first tour ever to gross more than $1 billion.

