World Baseball Classic

Mike Trout Propels Team USA Past Colombia, Into World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals

Team USA claimed the second and final quarterfinal berth in Pool C

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mike Trout propels Team USA past Colombia, into WBC quarterfinals

Captain America to the rescue.

Mike Trout supplied all three of Team USA's runs, highlighted by a game-deciding two-run single, as the defending World Baseball Classic champions defeated Colombia 3-2 at Chase Field in Phoenix on Wednesday night. With the victory, the Americans earned the second and final quarterfinal berth from Pool C.

While Team USA and Mexico both went 3-1 in Pool C, Mexico finished first thanks to owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Team USA will face Venezuela in the quarterfinals on Saturday at loanDepot park in Miami. Venezuela went a perfect 4-0 in Pool D, which featured Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Following a triple in his first at-bat against Colombia, Trout opened the game's scoring with an RBI single in the top of the third. 

Colombia grabbed the lead in the bottom of the frame with two runs off starter Merrill Kelly. But two innings later, Team USA's captain came up clutch yet again.

With two runners in scoring position, Trout put the Americans back in front for good on a single.

In addition to Trout's heroics at the dish, the Americans also got a masterful performance from the bullpen. Kendall Graveman, Daniel Bard, David Bednar, Jason Adam, Devin Williams and Ryan Pressly combined for six scoreless innings while striking out nine and allowing just two hits.

