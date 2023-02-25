Team USA Falls to Samoa 26-19 in 2023 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens Opener

A wet field led to a leaky start for Team USA in the 2023 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens, as they lost 26-19 to Samoa in their Pool A opener on Saturday.

The Eagles received the opening kick off and Malacchi Esdale made a threatening run down the left wing to cause Samoa's defensive line danger, but they failed to capitalize.

Samoa then turned on the jets and rattled off three unanswered tries: Paul Scanlan in the fourth minute, Neueli Leitufia in the sixth and Motu Opetai in the seventh and final minute of the half.

But the Eagles had a score in them in stoppage time with Esdale making another run down the left wing for the try, but Steve Tomasin missed the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 21-5 at the break.

The hosts open their account at #LA7s @USARugby are on the scoreboard thanks to Malacchi Esdale 🦅#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/cGMlKNDE8s — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) February 25, 2023

The U.S. clawed its way back in the early stages of the second seven minutes. Captain Kevon Williams broke free right down the middle for a try and Marcus Tupuola added another in the ensuing minute, with Tomasin converting both conversions to make it 21-19.

But Tuna Tuitama responded for Samoa right after, despite the missed conversion, to extend the lead to 26-19. Team USA had one last chance in the final 30 seconds to equalize, but a penalty saw Samoa get back possession to see out the game.

With the loss, USA will now need Lady Luck on its side to advance to the knockout stage. It will play New Zealand, currently first in the 2022-23 standings, next. A loss would almost certainly seal the Eagles' place in placement games for miniscule points rather than the high-stakes knockout rounds.