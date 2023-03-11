World Baseball Classic

Here's Team USA's Lineup for World Baseball Classic Opener Vs. Great Britain

Adam Wainwright will be on the mound for the Americans

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Here’s Team USA’s lineup for WBC opener vs. Great Britain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The starting lineup for Team USA’s 2023 World Baseball Classic opener has been posted.

Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado lead an absolutely loaded starting nine for the defending champs that will face Great Britain at Chase Field in Phoenix on Saturday night.

With a right-hander starting for Great Britain, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa went with Kyle Schwarber over Pete Alonso at designated hitter and opted for Jeff McNeil in the infield over Tim Anderson. The third outfield spot, meanwhile, went to Kyle Tucker instead of Cedric Mullins.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The other notable decision came behind the dish, where J.T. Realmuto got the nod over Will Smith.

The Stars and Stripes will be looking to get off to a fast start against Vance Worley. The 35-year-old Worley has 163 games of big league experience, last pitching for the Miami Marlins in 2017.

What is Team USA’s starting lineup vs. Great Britain in World Baseball Classic?

Sports

MLB 6 hours ago

Giants' Mitch Haniger, Key Offseason Addition, Sidelined by Oblique Injury

San Francisco 49ers Mar 10

Report: Brock Purdy Undergoes Successful UCL Repair Surgery

Here’s a full look at Team USA’s starting lineup and bench:

1. RF Mookie Betts
2. CF Mike Trout
3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt
4. 3B Nolan Arenado
5. DH Kyle Schwarber
6. SS Trea Turner
7. LF Kyle Tucker
8. C J.T. Realmuto
9. 2B Jeff McNeil

Bench: Will Smith, Kyle Higashioka, Pete Alonso, Bobby Witt Jr., Tim Anderson, Cedric Mullins

Who is Team USA’s starting pitcher vs. Great Britain in World Baseball Classic?

Adam Wainwright will take the mound first for the Americans. The 41-year-old St. Louis Cardinals right-hander sported a 3.71 ERA over 32 starts last season.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

World Baseball ClassicTeam USAbaseball
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us