Ted Lasso Cast Member Sports Bears Jacket at Vikings London Game

The Chicago Bears are getting international attention.

Billy Harris, who plays Colin Hughes on the hit television show "Ted Lasso," wore a Chicago Bears jacket to the Minnesota Vikings-New Orleans Saints London game.

Unfortunately, the Vikings won the game after Saints kicker Will Lutz missed a "double-doink" kick to lose the game. But, the Bears received some love from the London crowd.

The Bears look to capitalize on the appreciation with a win over the New York Giants on Sunday.