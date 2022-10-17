Tennessee Asks for Donations to Replace Torn-down Goal Posts Following Upset Over Alabama

The University of Tennessee is trying to keep the celebration going by dipping into fans pockets.

The Volunteers upset Alabama 52-49 last week in epic fashion, keeping their undefeated record alive. Chase McGrath kicked the ball through the uprights from 40 yards away and pandemonium ensued. Fans stormed the field, tearing down the goalposts in the process.

The win launched the Volunteers into the No. 3 spot in the college football rankings; their highest regular season ranking since 2002.

In the midst of the chaos, University president Randy Boyd was asked how much the celebration would cost. The cigar-smoking Boyd answered, “It doesn’t matter, we’ll do this every year.”

UT President Randy Boyd regarding the goal posts pic.twitter.com/k8JfsYHnfz — Hanes Torbett (@Tarheelbb) October 16, 2022

Well, it’s looking like it might matter now. The University is asking for donations to help replace the posts ahead of this week’s game against Tennessee-Martin.

Y'all remember how we tore the goalposts down, hauled em out of Neyland and dumped em in the Tennessee River?



Yeah that was awesome.



Anywho, turns out that in order to play next week's game, we need goalposts on our field. Could y'all help us out? 🙏 https://t.co/NSMoL3SzPX — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 16, 2022

Athletic director Danny White added a call of his own to #VolNation to “help us out.”

“We thought this was a fun way to invite Vol Nation to continue in the celebration,” White told ESPN. “We had heard before and during the game that the fans would support a celebration, no matter the cost, so we leaned into that enthusiasm.”

The link includes a series of suggested donations including $16 -- for the number of seasons between Tennessee’s last win over Alabama -- and $52.49 -- the final score of Saturday’s game.

Those feeling particularly spirited were invited to give $1,019.15 -- the attendance of a sold out Neyland Stadium, the sixth-largest stadium in college football.

Not everyone is as enamored with the University's plea. Some have been quick to accuse Tennessee of hypocrisy as tuition and football funding continue to swell. The football program is consistently ranked among the top-10 most valuable teams in college football, clearing well over $100 million in revenue.

Head coach Josh Heupel earns $5 million annually. Meanwhile, Boyd -- a businessman and former politician -- made $30.1 million over a two-year stretch from 2015 to 2016.

As of Monday afternoon, the fund had raised nearly $90,000 – more than half its goal – behind nearly 3,000 donations.