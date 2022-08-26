Tennis Star Belinda Bencic Gives Her Two Cents on Pre-Match Meals

Bon appétit, New York!

It’s almost time for the fourth and final Grand Slam competition to kick off in Queens, but before the US Open gets underway, Citi Taste of Tennis flooded the Big Apple for a delicious pre-game experience.

Stars like Belinda Bencic and Nick Kyrgios attended the festivities, both sharing some of their personal opinions on delectable cuisines.

Competition requires tremendous energy and food is the catalyst for an athlete’s exceptional performance. Bencic is no stranger to this idea.

When asked about her favorite pre-match meal, Bencic said, “It’s not my favorite but I always have rice, olive oil and salt, that’s it.”

“Post-match is different. I can have more things. I mean it’s really just high protein, maybe smoothie, some fruits.”

Favorite cheat meal? Bencic was quick to say pizza with a huge smile on her face. “The dollar pizza is the best,” the tennis star said when asked about New York pizza.

Watermelon is one food Bencic said she can eat for the rest of her life, and two foods that she would never eat again are kiwi and papaya.

Citi Taste of Tennis is a culinary and tennis event that combines leading chefs with the top-ranked tennis players in the world for an exciting one-night event.

This year’s Taste of Tennis event was held at Cipriani 42nd Street in the heart of New York City on Thursday, Aug. 25.

Becnic is a 25-year-old Swiss tennis player with six singles titles under her belt, as well as a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also has two titles on the WTA Tour and has a career-high ranking of No. 4 by the Women’s Tennis Association.