Terrell Owens Responds to Kendrick Bourne's Dez Bryant-49ers Tweet

With Deebo Samuel suffering a Jones fracture during players-only workouts in Tennessee, the 49ers all of a sudden find themselves needing some help at wide receiver.

The most likely scenario is that Brandon Aiyuk, Jalen Hurd, Trent Taylor and Jauan Jennings all step up and combine to fill Samuel's role until he can return. But 49ers receiver Kendrick Bourne had another idea Sunday when he tweeted at former Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant.

Bourne's tweet got the attention of another receiver who hasn't suited up in a bit, as 49ers legend Terrell Owens threw his hat in the ring in response to Bourne's tweet at Bryant.

Bourne didn't seem to hate the idea of lining up next to the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Who wouldn't love a T.O. come back? Sure he's 46, but he's probably in better shape than a lot of active receivers.

As for Bryant, the three-time Pro-Bowl selection hasn't played in the NFL since 2017. He signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, but ruptured his Achilles during his first practice.

Bryant appears to like the idea of making his NFL return by the Bay.

Samuel had surgery to fix the fracture Thursday and said he would be ready to go in 10 weeks. Of course, that's an optimistic timeline and Samuel's recovery all depends on how successful the initial surgery was and how the fracture heals. Athletes with Jones fractures often suffer setbacks in their rehab. While a typical timetable is 12 to 16 weeks, it could take longer for Samuel to come back if all doesn't go according to plan.

There aren't a lot of desirable free-agent options for the 49ers to look at. Antonio Brown's name has been thrown around, but since the 49ers weren't interested in trading for him before he went nuclear with the Raiders it would seem unlikely they would bring him in now.

A lot is resting on Samuel's quick and healthy return.

The second-year receiver was slated to take over as the 49ers' No. 1 receiver after Emmanuel Sanders left for the Saints in free agency. The addition of Aiyuk, who the 49ers drafted with the No. 25 overall pick, was expected to help open things up even further for Samuel.

Now, the 49ers must tinker with their offensive game plan until Samuel returns. They have a number of ways to lessen the blow of losing Samuel and still devise an efficient offense until he returns.

So get your popcorn ready, but don't expect Bryant or Owens to walk through that door as part of the solution.

