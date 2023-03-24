March Madness

Texas Cruises Past Xavier to Reach Elite Eight for First Time in Over Decade

The Longhorns next face No. 5 Miami with a trip to the Final Four on the line

By Eric Mullin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Texas guard Marcus Carr opened the scoring against Xavier with a jumper 17 seconds into Friday's Sweet 16 contest.

And the Longhorns would never relinquish that lead.

No. 2 Texas secured a wire-to-wire 83-71 win over No. 3 Xavier in the Midwest regional semifinals at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The victory sent the Longhorns to their first Elite Eight since 2008.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Texas will face the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes, who sent No. 1 Houston packing in the Sweet 16, on Sunday with a trip to the Final Four on the line. The Longhorns last made the Final Four in 2003.

Texas ripped off a 20-9 run in the final six-plus minutes of the opening half against Xavier to take a 17-point halftime advantage and seize control of the contest.

The Musketeers would only get as close as 12 in the second half, while the Longhorns stretched their lead to as many as 24.

Sports

MLB Opening Day 9 hours ago

Cheapest and Most Expensive MLB Opening Day Tickets

NBA 14 hours ago

What Happens to Warriors If Mark Cuban, Mavericks' Protest Deemed Successful?

Tyrese Hunter, who tallied 19 points, led five players who scored in double figures for a Texas offense that shot a blistering 52.5% from the field and 7-for-12 from 3 (58.3%). Carr added 18 points, 15 of which came in the first half, and six assists.

Christian Bishop (18 points) and Sir'Jabari Rice (16 points) combined for 34 points off the bench. Texas' bench outscored Xavier's 35-3. Hunter, Carr, Bishop, Rice and Timmy Allen combined for 82 of the Longhorns' 83 points.

Adam Kunkel paced the Musketeers with 21 points while making five of six shots from 3-point range.

This article tagged under:

March MadnessNCAA TournamentUniversity of TexasTexas Longhorns
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us