The MLB's Most Valuable Franchises Heading Into 2023 Season

As the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels potentially come for sale this offseason, let’s take a look at each MLB franchise's worth from least to greatest.

By Julia Elbaba

Less than a week ago, the Astros won their second World Series title after defeating the Phillies in six games.

Even though the Astros came out on top, they are not the team in the league that brings in the most revenue and they certainly do not have the highest net worth in baseball.

Numerous factors can impact team value, including market size, team revenue, on-field success and more. With MLB free agency underway and other movements within the league, including the Orioles and Angels potentially coming for sale, who knows what the new season will bring. 

Let’s take a look at the league’s most valuable franchises heading into the 2023 season:

Which MLB teams make the most revenue?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lead the list of MLB teams that make the most revenue

1. Los Angeles Dodgers: $595 million

2. New York Yankees: $485 million

3. Boston Red Sox: $479 million

4. Atlanta Braves: $443 million

5. Chicago Cubs: $425 million

6. Houston Astros: $388 million

7. Texas Rangers: $387 million

8. San Francisco Giants: $384 million

9. Los Angeles Angels: $331 million

10. Philadelphia Phillies: $323 million

What is each MLB team worth?

Here is an estimate of how much each MLB team is worth, according to Forbes:

  1. New York Yankees: $6 billion
  2. Los Angeles Dodgers: $4.075 billion
  3. Boston Red Sox: $3.9 billion
  4. Chicago Cubs: $3.8 billion
  5. San Francisco Giants: $3.5 billion
  6. New York Mets: $2.65 billion
  7. St. Louis Cardinals: $2.45 billion
  8. Philadelphia Phillies: $2.3 billion
  9. Los Angeles Angels: $2.2 billion
  10. Atlanta Braves: $2.1 billion
  11. Texas Rangers: $2.05 billion
  12. Washington Nationals: $2 billion
  13. Houston Astros: $1.98 billion
  14. Toronto Blue Jays: $1.78 billion
  15. Chicago White Sox: $1.76 billion
  16. Seattle Mariners: $1.7 billion
  17. San Diego Padres: $1.575 billion
  18. Detroit Tigers: $1.4 billion
  19. Minnesota Twins: $1.39 billion
  20. Colorado Rockies: $1.385 billion
  21. Arizona Diamondbacks: $1.38 billion
  22. Baltimore Orioles: $1.375 billion
  23. Pittsburgh Pirates: $1.32 billion
  24. Cleveland Guardians: $1.3 billion
  25. Milwaukee Brewers: $1.28 billion
  26. Cincinnati Reds: $1.19 billion
  27. Oakland Athletics: $1.18 billion
  28. Kansas City Royals: $1.11 billion
  29. Tampa Bay Rays: $1.1 billion
  30. Miami Marlins: $990 million

Which MLB team has the biggest cash spending budget?

The team with the biggest payroll is the New York Mets with a whopping $170.5 million.

The teams with the next highest total payroll for 2022 are the Atlanta Braves with $161.8 million and the Philadelphia Phillies with $140.1 million.

The rest of the top 10 teams with the highest payroll for 2022 are as follows:

4. San Diego Padres: $136.9 million

5. New York Yankees: $134.9 million

6. Colorado Rockies: $133.9 million

7. Los Angeles Angels: $133.1 million

8. Chicago White Sox: $131.1 million

9. Los Angeles Dodgers: $130.5 million

10. Toronto Blue Jays: $128.7 million

Which MLB teams sell the most merchandise?

When it comes to MLB teams that sell the most merchandise, it's no surprise the Yankees top that list in a season where Aaron Judge passed Roger Maris for the most home runs in AL history.

1. New York Yankees

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

3. Chicago White Sox

4. Atlanta Braves

5. Toronto Blue Jays

6. Boston Red Sox

7. Houston Astros

8. San Diego Padres

9. Pittsburgh Pirates

10. San Francisco Giants

