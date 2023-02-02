Believe it or not, for athletes, life is more than just accolades and championship games.

Sure, winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy, hoisting up the Stanley Cup or winning an Olympic gold medal is exciting, but none of it matters unless you have someone to celebrate it with.

After all, love is what makes the ride worthwhile.

So, in the spirit of Valentine’s Day while love is in the air, here are some of the hottest couples in sports today:

Russell Wilson and Ciara

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and R&B superstar Ciara tied the knot back in 2016 after first meeting at a Wisconsin basketball game a year prior. The couple shares two children, Sierra Princess and Win, as well as Ciara’s son she had with her ex Future.

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been in a relationship with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens since 2020. Yes, they’re both big-time athletes. They recently got engaged in February of 2022. In fact, the two announced their engagement via social media on Valentine’s Day (how appropriate)!

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe

Another well-known and well-loved couple in the sports stratosphere is former Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird and U.S. women’s soccer star winger Megan Rapinoe. The power couple, who began dating in 2017, partnered to launch a production company “A Touch More,” which focuses on the manifestation of culture.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Launch Production Company A Touch More (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/TFQ3zHqvCI — Variety (@Variety) December 7, 2022

Ayesha and Stephen Curry

We can’t talk about power couples without mentioning Ayesha and Stephen Curry. The four-time NBA champion and actress have been married for more than a decade. In 2011, Ayesha and Steph tied the knot and since then had three children: Riley Elizabeth Curry, Canon W. Jack Curry and Ryan Carson Curry.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

American actress Gabrielle Union and three-time NBA champion Dwayne Wade began dating in 2008 and got married in August of 2014. The two welcomed a child via surrogate, Kaavia James Union Wade, in 2018. Union became a stepmom to Wade’s three other children and nephew Dahveon Morris, who he is guardian to.

Kealia Ohai and J.J. Watt

Soccer pro Kealia Ohai and former NFL defensive end J.J. Watt are another power couple among the athletic world. It was clear the two began dating in 2016 when Watt wore Ohai’s jersey to a press conference. The lovebirds were married in the Bahamas in 2020 and welcomed a child, Koa, in 2022.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Tennis legend Serena Williams and internet entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian began dating in 2015 and got married in 2017. The two welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. the same year they tied the knot. Williams and Ohanian lead very successful and busy lives but appear to always put their family first. One of the main reasons Williams retired from tennis in 2022 was to be more present with her family.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

If we want to talk about power couples, this pair might take the crown. Former English footballer David Beckham and his wife Victoria, who is a fashion designer and TV personality, have always been known to have one of the most dreamy love stories. The two met at a soccer match in 1997, married in 1999 and now share four children.

Candice Crawford and Tony Romo

American reporter and former beauty queen Candice Crawford and former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo are another couple for the ages. The two have been married since 2011 after meeting while Crawford was an intern for the Cowboys, Romo’s team. The power couple have three sons: Hawkins, Rivers and Jones.

The Miz & Maryse Mizanin

WWE superstars Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Maryse Ouellet have been “relationship goals” in the wrestling world since the two began dating. Mike and Maryse tied the knot in February 2014 and had their daughters Monroe Sky and Madison Jade in 2018 and 2019, respectively. In 2020, the couple began starring in a reality series titled “Miz & Mrs,” which touches upon their romance and parenthood endeavors.