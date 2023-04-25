These NFL Teams Have the Most and Fewest 2023 Draft Picks

These NFL teams have the most, fewest 2023 draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The 2023 NFL Draft is a pivotal one for the Houston Texans.

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Texans are widely expected to take one of the top four quarterback prospects. And then, they’ll be tasked with building around their new quarterback of the future.

The Texans will make another high selection at No. 12 thanks to the Deshaun Watson trade. Houston also owns the second pick of the second round, in addition to two third-round picks.

In all, the Texans hold 12 picks in this year’s draft. But they aren’t the only team entering the event with a boatload of picks.

Which team has the most picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Las Vegas Raiders are tied with the Texans for the most 2023 draft picks with 12 apiece. They are actually two of 10 teams with double-digit picks.

The Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers each own 11 picks. Neither the 49ers or Rams have a first-rounder. Los Angeles’ first selection comes at No. 36 and San Francisco won’t be on the clock until the final few picks of Day 2 at Nos. 99, 101 and 102.

There are four teams with 10 picks each in the Chicago Bears, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks own the Denver Broncos’ No. 5 overall pick via the Russell Wilson trade, in addition to their own first-rounder at No. 20.

Here’s a full look at the teams that have eight or more picks:

Houston Texans: 12

Las Vegas Raiders: 12

Green Bay Packers: 11

Los Angeles Rams: 11

New England Patriots: 11

San Francisco 49ers: 11

Chicago Bears: 10

Kansas City Chiefs: 10

New York Giants: 10

Seattle Seahawks: 10

Detroit Lions: 9

Indianapolis Colts: 9

Jacksonville Jaguars: 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9

Arizona Cardinals: 8

Cleveland Browns: 8

New Orleans Saints: 8

Washington Commanders: 8

Which team has the fewest picks in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Some teams don’t project to be nearly as active as those mentioned above.

The Miami Dolphins enter with the fewest draft picks for a second straight year with four after having the same number in 2022. Miami was stripped of its first-round pick for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton. The Fins also don’t have a pick in Rounds 4 and 5.

The Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets are tied for the second-fewest picks at five apiece. Denver doesn’t have any picks in the first two rounds, while Baltimore and Minnesota are both without a second-rounder.

Here are the teams with seven or fewer selections:

Miami Dolphins: 4

Baltimore Ravens: 5

Denver Broncos: 5

Minnesota Vikings: 5

New York Jets: 5

Buffalo Bills: 6

Carolina Panthers: 6

Philadelphia Eagles: 6

Tennessee Titans: 6

Atlanta Falcons: 7

Cincinnati Bengals: 7

Los Angeles Chargers: 7

Dallas Cowboys: 7

Pittsburgh Steelers: 7

You can check out a detailed look of each team’s 2023 draft capital here.

Melanie Salata-Fitch, CEO of 'Irrelevant Week,' explains how they make the final pick in the NFL draft, dubbed Mr. Irrelevant, feel relevant despite being picked last.