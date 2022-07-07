David Moore

Third Chicago Bears Player Arrested in Texas on Gun and Weapon Charges

Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested on July 4 with gun and weapon charges.

By Ryan Taylor

Third Chicago Bears player arrested in Texas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears wide receiver, David Moore, was arrested in his hometown, Gainesville, Texas, on Monday, July 4, according to a report

Moore was released from Cooke County Jail the same day on a $5,000 bond. He was arrested on "drug and weapon charges," according to the report. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The receiver played the first four seasons of his NFL career for the Seattle Seahawks before playing for the Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers each during the 2021 season. 

He signed a one-year contract with the Bears this past April, joining a group headlined by Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle and newly drafted Velus Jones Jr. 

Moore marks the third Bears player arrested this summer alongside linebacker Matt Adams (misdemeanor gun possession) and Pringle (reckless driving). 

Sports

NFL 22 hours ago

How Panthers' Baker Mayfield Trade Impacts Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

Warriors Jul 6

NBA Free Agency 2022: Three Veterans Warriors Could Sign That Fit Roster

The Bears start training camp at Halas Hall on July 26. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

David MooreChicago Bears
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us