This Stat Makes Shohei Ohtani's WBC Strikeout of Mike Trout Even More Epic

This stat makes Ohtani's WBC strikeout of Trout even more epic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 2023 World Baseball Classic final between Japan and Team USA featured a Hollywood ending.

With Japan leading 3-2 with two outs in the ninth, Mike Trout walked to the plate to face Los Angeles Angels teammate Shohei Ohtani. Trout needed to get on base to keep Team USA's repeat bid alive, while Ohtani was just one out away from reclaiming the WBC title for Japan.

Trout whiffed at two 100-mph fastballs from the two-way sensation. Then, with the count full at 3-2, Ohtani got Trout to swing through a slider for the game-ending strikeout.

MUST SEE!



Relive Shohei Ohtani vs Mike Trout in its entirety pic.twitter.com/8ln13dH3fC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 22, 2023

A truly epic sequence to close a thrilling tournament.

It's not often you see Trout look that overmatched at the dish. In fact, according to Codify, Trout has swung and missed at three pitches in an at-bat in just 24 of his 6,174 total MLB plate appearances. That's an average of just two occurrences per season for the 12-year pro.

If you aren't impressed, you should be. Mike Trout has had 3 swinging strikes in only 24 of his 6,174 career MLB plate appearances!pic.twitter.com/VTlcRnAgPH — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) March 22, 2023

Ohtani's championship-clinching strikeout of Trout was already a legendary moment. But that stat makes it even more incredible.