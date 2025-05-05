Fans cheer at San Francisco's Thrive City as Warriors advance to West semis

Close to 2,000 Golden State Warriors fans cheered at San Francisco's Thrive City as the team secured a spot in the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.

The No. 7-seeded team secured its spot after beating the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets 103-89 in Game 7 of the NBA playoff series at Toyota Center.

"We’re popping champagne for the Warriors," said Phillip Parker, a Warriors fan.

Draymond Green fans cheered throughout the first quarter after the power forward hit two three-point shots early.

"I love Draymond Green, man. He’s the heart of the team, and that’s why I got the heart right here," said Marco Ponce of San Francisco.

When Stephen Curry hit another three for a 12-point halftime lead, fans said they had even more reason to believe.

"Everybody always talks about Jordan, right? And everybody talks about I don’t know, but for me, it’s Steph Curry," Ponce said.

The Warriors performed in the clutch again for Dub Nation, keeping them on the edge of their seats and giving them a lot to scream and dance about.

"Yeah, baby! I love you, Warriors," said Scottie, a fan.

Golden State will head to Minnesota to take on the No. 6-seeded Timberwolves in the second round. Game 1 is scheduled for Tuesday night at Target Center.

"We’re gonna beat the Timberwolves and be champions again this year," said Alfonso Diccioa, a Warriors fan.