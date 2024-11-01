WWE

Tickets for Wrestlemania in Las Vegas now on sale

Get ready to rumble with Wrestlemania, happening next April in Las Vegas and tickets on sale now

Let's get ready to rumble! Tickets for Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas are now on sale.

Bianca Belair, a professional wrestler and former college track star, is hoping to defend her women's tag team title with her partner.

Belair said the WWE is a perfect match for her competitive and creative nature, knowing that her gear is "made with [her] own hands," taking a lot of pride in that.

Wrestlemania 41 isn't until next April at Allegiant Stadium, but tickets are on sale now. Presale tickets ringside are thousands of dollars each.

