Tickets for Wrestlemania in Las Vegas now on sale

Let's get ready to rumble! Tickets for Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas are now on sale.
Bianca Belair, a professional wrestler and former college track star, is hoping to defend her women's tag team title with her partner.
Belair said the WWE is a perfect match for her competitive and creative nature, knowing that her gear is "made with [her] own hands," taking a lot of pride in that.
Wrestlemania 41 isn't until next April at Allegiant Stadium, but tickets are on sale now. Presale tickets ringside are thousands of dollars each.
