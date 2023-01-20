Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups. Ticket

This plan comes as the final step of the league's contingency plan following the cancellation of the Week 17 Bills vs. Bengals game due to Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse.

Both teams allowed season ticket members, who previously opted-in to purchase AFC Championship Game tickets in Buffalo or Kansas City, priority access to buy tickets at a preferred rate.

Since the announcement, more than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which seats about 75,000.

More than 50K tickets were purchased by season ticket holders over the first 24 hours. Solid. https://t.co/72zs4L5UaD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2023

The ticketing plan allows Bills fans to be seated on their side of the field and Chiefs fans to be seated on the other side.

Originally, the NFL stated that non-season-ticket holders who had pre-registered could begin buying tickets at 10 a.m. ET on Friday and the remaining tickets would go on general sale via Ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 23. But those plans seem to be on hold momentarily.

“Both the Bills and Chiefs will continue to work with their Season Ticket Members to provide priority access, subject to availability,” the league announced on Friday.

“The NFL will announce any updated pre-sale or general on-sale opportunities, if tickets are available, at a later date.”

But there's one NFL player that is angered by the sale of the AFC Championship Game tickets: Joe Mixon, whose team will face the Bills in the divisional round.

“I mean, to be honest, it’s disrespectful,” the Bengals running back told WCPO’s Marshall Kramsky. “We’re not worried about that s**t. We’ve got a game to play on Sunday, right? So you can’t count us out.

“ ... We’re gonna go out there on Sunday and do what the hell we gotta do to get that [win], then we’re gonna see what they’re talking about.”

The AFC Championship Game will take place on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6:30 pm ET. But if either the Bills or Chiefs lose in the divisional round, any plans of a neutral-site AFC Championship would cease, and all tickets purchased in advance would be refunded in full to the original method of payment.

How much do Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship tickets cost?

Tickets for the potential neutral-site AFC Championship Game are starting to get released to season-ticket holders, and some are now available for purchase on authentic third-party resale sites like SeatGeek.com.

What is the most expensive ticket to the AFC Championship Game?

Currently, the most expensive ticket available on SeatGeek is to a Suite in Row S175 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, listed at a whopping $49,895.

Outside of suite tickets, the most expensive seats are listed at $13,335 for section 101, Row 63.

What is the cheapest ticket to the AFC Championship Game?

Currently, the cheapest ticket available through SeatGeek is listed at $335 for section 338.