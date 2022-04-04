Tiger Woods Attracts Large Crowds in Opening Practice Round at The Masters

The first Masters practice round at Augusta National got underway on Monday, and the crowds following Tiger Woods could easily deceive the casual fan to believe the tournament had officially begun.

Don’t be fooled, that’s just the Tiger effect.

The crowds for Tiger's PRACTICE round at The Masters 👀 pic.twitter.com/t2fXSRJNgJ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 4, 2022

Until a week ago, Woods was not expected to compete at golf’s biggest event. The five-time Masters winner was involved in a car accident in February 2021 that left him with serious leg injuries and reportedly the possibility of amputation.

The 46-year-old recovered, but as recently as this past November, he said he would never compete full-time again.

Then, the rumblings started. Speculation arose last week as reports emerged that showed a private plane traveling from Stuart, Fla., to Augusta, Ga. paired with video evidence that he had been playing back home in Florida the weekend before.

As a former champion, Woods has lifetime admission into the tournament. While other former greats such as Phil Mickleson confirmed they would not participate in the upcoming Masters, Woods' name remained on the list, only adding fuel to the fire.

In the week since, Woods has continued to prepare as if he is competing but said whether he chooses to participate will be a “game-time decision.”

Tiger Woods has arrived at Augusta National. pic.twitter.com/Dmeu147ruE — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 3, 2022

If Monday’s showing is any indication, Woods -- and the fans -- are ready to compete.

Tiger Woods heading out for a practice round with Justin Thomas and Freddie Couples and there is a MASSIVE crowd following.



20 people deep on the range. Even deeper around the 1st tee. Even without phones, word spreads like crazy at Augusta. And Tiger is a giant magnet. — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 4, 2022

Just watched Tiger Woods on the range here at Augusta National. Warm-up lasted less than 20 mins. Worked from wedges up to driver.



He did NOT MISS A SHOT. Every shot was flushed. Has not lost any speed — Evin Priest (@EvinPriest) April 3, 2022

According to reports at the course, what was once believed to be an impossibility is looking more and more like a reality by the minute.

Cam Davis played 5 holes with Tiger Woods on Sunday afternoon:



"A little slow going up a couple of hills on 17 and 18. ... He's hitting it far enough to play the holes the way you need to play them. I don't see any reason why he wouldn't be able to put rounds together out here." — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) April 4, 2022

Woods’ entourage included Fred Couples, 1992 winner of The Masters, and Justin Thomas, a 28-year-old whose best finish at the tournament came in 2020 when he finished fourth.

Tiger, JT, Boom Boom - playing together this afternoon.



Justin Thomas - 28 years old

Tiger Woods - 46 years old

Fred Couples - 62 years old



This is why golf is the greatest game. — Jared Doerfler (@DoerflerJared) April 4, 2022

In some ways, a comeback at Augusta National is familiar territory for Woods.

He won 14 major championships from 1997 to 2008, including four Masters victories from 1997 to 2005. This stretch of dominance was then followed by a 11-year dry spell that famously included a number of personal scandals.

In 2019, Woods won his fifth green jacket at Augusta National, an accomplishment that was generally celebrated across sports.

The second practice round gets underway on Tuesday followed by a Par 3 Tournament on Wednesday. The official competition is set to begin Thursday.