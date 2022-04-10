Tiger Woods Finishes 13-Over-Par at the Masters

Tiger Woods finishes 2022 Masters 13-over-par originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Tiger Woods wrapped up his 2022 Masters Tournament by shooting a second consecutive 6-over 78 at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, giving him a total score of 13-over-par.

At the time he finished his round, he was tied for 47th place.

Woods' +13 is the worst score of his professional career at the Masters, topping the +5 he shot in 2012. His lowest finish on the Masters leaderboard as a professional was also in 2012, when he tied for 40th. As a 20-year-old amateur at the 1996 Masters, Woods shot +6 and missed the cut, the only time he's done so in 24 tournament appearances.

This was Woods' first official PGA Tour event since the 2020 Masters, as the 15-time major champion was sidelined due to serious leg injuries he suffered in a February 2021 car crash. Woods, 46, did get off to an encouraging start in his return at Augusta, shooting a 1-under 71 in the first round. He then made his 22nd consecutive cut at the Masters, which is the third-longest streak in tournament history, after recording a 2-over 74 in Round 2.

Entering the weekend tied for 19th place at +1, things fell apart for Woods in the third round. The five-time green jacket winner turned in his worst-ever round at the Masters with a 6-over 78 on Saturday, which dropped him down to a tie for 41st at +7.

Woods then shot another 6-over 78 on the final day of the tournament, tallying five bogeys and one double-bogey compared to just one birdie.

As he approached the green on the 18th hole, Woods was met with a rousing ovation from the crowd.

The chapter ends on Tiger Woods' 24th Masters. #themasters pic.twitter.com/uNyEsieMXC — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

Woods closed out his comeback to competitive golf with a par putt on the 18th and left to another loud ovation.

A standing ovation for Tiger Woods as he finishes his final round 👏#themasters pic.twitter.com/1SXCxW54bj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2022

"I wasn't exactly playing my best out there, but just to have the support and appreciation from all the fans, I don't think words can really describe that given where I was a little over a year ago and what my prospects were at that time," Woods told CBS' Amanda Renner. "To end up here and be able to play all four rounds, even a month ago I didn't know if I could pull this off.

"So I think it was a positive. I've got some work to do and I'm looking forward to it."

In an interview with Sky Sports, Woods said he plans to play in The Open Championship at St Andrews in July. Woods is a three-time winner at The Open, with two of his victories coming at St Andrews.

Woods is unsure if he'll participate in the PGA Championship in May.