Tiger Woods, on Crutches, Wears Walking Boot in Social Media Post

Tiger Woods, in Florida as he recovers from a California car crash, shared a photo on Instagram on Friday in which he is on crutches and wears a walking boot on his right leg.

But Woods is smiling, on a golf course and accompanied by a dog, his "faithful rehab partner."

"My course is coming along faster than I am," he wrote. "But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend."

Woods was driving more than 80 mph — nearly twice the posted speed limit — on a downhill stretch of road when he lost control of an SUV and crashed, authorities said earlier. this month.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva blamed the Feb. 23 crash outside Los Angeles solely on excessive speed and Woods’ loss of control behind the wheel. The athlete will not face any citations for his third high-profile collision in 11 years.

On Twitter, Woods earlier this month thanked first responders, as well as the people who called 911.

“I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I’ve received throughout this very difficult time,” Woods wrote.

Woods, who is originally from the Los Angeles area, had been back home to host his PGA tournament, the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, when the crash happened.

Woods is in Florida recovering from multiple surgeries, including procedures to repair two broken bones in his lower right leg with a rod in his shinbone. He also has screws and pins in his foot and ankle.

The 45-year-old athlete has never gone an entire year without playing, dating back to his first PGA Tour event as a 16-year-old in high school. He had hoped to play this year in the Masters tournament, which begins Thursday.