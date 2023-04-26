NBA

Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Cited for Assault After Alleged Chair-Throwing Incident

The Timberwolves said they are "aware of the alleged incident" and "in the process of gathering more information"

By Eric Mullin

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Anthony Edwards cited for assault after Game 5 loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was cited for third-degree assault after allegedly swinging a folding chair that struck and injured two female Ball Arena employees, the Denver Police Department confirmed to multiple outlets on Wednesday.

The alleged incident came after Minnesota's season-ending Game 5 playoff loss to the Nuggets in Denver on Tuesday night.

Edwards immediately ran off the court after missing a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. Police say he then swung a folding chair that hit two female employees. The employees were not seriously injured, according to police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The citation says Edwards is due to appear in court on June 9 in Denver, according to the Star Tribune. Third-degree assault is a class one misdemeanor in Colorado. Edwards faces possible jail time and a fine of up to $1,000 if convicted.

The Timberwolves released the following statement: “We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment.”

Edwards, 21, was selected No. 1 overall by the Wolves in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Sports

NBA 23 hours ago

How De'Aaron Fox Plans to Overcome Finger Injury in Game 5 Vs. Warriors

Warriors Apr 25

Warriors Must Find Road Success in Biggest Test of Season Vs. Kings

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAnba playoffsMinnesota TimberwolvesDenver Nuggets
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us