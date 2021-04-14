Watch Live: 100 Days to the Tokyo Olympic Games (Community Event)

Refresh this page to watch a livestream of the event starting at 11 a.m.

Join NBC Bay Area Wednesday to mark 100 days to the start of the Tokyo Olympic Games!

NBC Bay Area in partnership with the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California will host the event at San Francisco's historic Japantown. The event will be emceed by NBC Bay Area anchor Raj Mathai and will honor local Olympians.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston are scheduled to speak at the event.

In addition, Bay Area Olympians Krysti Yamaguchi, Alexander Massialas, Greg Massialas and Anne Warner Cribbs will present medallions to residents from Japantown and the surrounding areas in San Francisco who have shown exceptional courage and strength during the COVID-19 pandemic.

