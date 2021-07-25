5 to Watch: Katie Ledecky is Back, U.S. Softball Remains Unbeaten

Men's skateboarding made its debut Saturday with Davis' native Nyjah Hudson ending up with a seventh-place finish. Women's skateboarding debuts Sunday and women's swimming 400m freestyle will take place throughout the day. Let's dive into what you need to watch for the day.

Can Team USA remain unbeaten in softball vs. Japan?

Arguably America’s strongest team through the first weekend of play, the U.S. softball team will look to remain undefeated against the host country on Sunday, July 25, at 6 p.m.

Team USA has won against Canada, Mexico, Italy and Australia so far. A win over Japan would put the team at a perfect 5-0. The only time Team USA has gone undefeated through the entire tournament was at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The team went undefeated in the group stage at the 2008 Beijing Olympics before falling to Japan in the gold medal game.

The offense has only posted sevenruns so far in Tokyo, but it has been backed up by tremendous pitching. Salinas native Monica Abbott gave up the first run of the Games to Australia on Saturday night.

Katie Ledecky, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay highlight swimming finals

Four more swimming medals will be awarded Sunday night, as finals get underway for the women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 100m breaststroke, women’s 400m freestyle and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Katie Ledecky will get her first chance at a medal in Tokyo in the women’s 400m freestyle. The six-time Olympic medalist set the world record in the event at the 2016 Rio Olympics and had the fastest time in Sunday’s qualifying.

The U.S. men are also looking to repeat as gold medalists in the 4x100m freestyle relay. Two-time Olympic medalist Caeleb Dressel will make his Tokyo debut in the event.

Torri Huske will be in contention for a medal in the women’s 100m butterfly after finishing with the fourth-fastest time in qualifying on Saturday. Michael Andrew will also be in the mix in the men’s 100m breaststroke after posting an impressive third-place time in qualifying.

Sunday’s swimming slate also includes semifinals in the men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke and women’s 100m backstroke.

Women’s skateboarding makes Olympic debut

The women’s street event takes place a night after the inaugural Olympic men’s street skateboarding competition was filled with falls. Jagger Eaton took bronze for the U.S., whereas Nyjah Huston disappointed with a seventh-place finish.

There will be three Americans competing: Mariah Duran, Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith. Duran has won three X Games medals, including gold in the 2018 street event. Sablone has six X Games medals, highlighted by three street golds.

Smith only has one X Games medal, but it was a historic one. Back in 2013, Smith claimed silver in the park event at just 12 years old, becoming the youngest medalist in X Games history.

The three Americans will have to contend with favorites like Japan’s Aori Nishimura, Brazilians Pamela Rosa and Rayssa Leal and a competitive field in order to reach the podium.

The event begins with qualifying heats starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday and concludes with final runs starting at 8:30 p.m.

All 4 Americans Advance to Third Round of Olympic Surfing Competition

U.S. surfers Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks, Kolohe Andino and John John Florence all advance to the third round of the first-ever Olympic surfing event.

Women's Round 3 heats is today at 3 p.m. and men's is at 7:45 p.m.

Men’s triathlon

The men’s individual triathlon takes place at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday. Vincent Luis, the two-time defending world champion, is favored to win gold in his third Olympics after finishing off the podium in 2012 and 2016. Both Americans, Morgan Pearson and Kevin McDowell, are first-time Olympians. Pearson could make a push for a medal, which would make him the first American medalist in the event.

